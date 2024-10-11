PDP Crisis Deepens As NWC Faction Suspends Damagum, Anyanwu Over Alleged Disloyalty

The internal crisis within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has intensified, with a faction of the National Working Committee (NWC) suspending the acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, and National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu.

In a statement issued on Friday, the NWC, led by National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, announced the suspension citing allegations of disloyalty.

Advertisement

“The National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP has extensively considered the series of complaints raised against the Acting National Chairman, Amb. Illiya Damagum and National Secretary, Sen. Samuel Anyanwu.

“Particularly with regard to the letter addressed by them to the Court of Appeal in Appeal No:CA/PH/307/2024 against the party’s position in the case involving the 27 former members of the Rivers State House of Assembly who vacated their seats upon decamping from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC),” the statement read.

The NWC condemned this action as “anti-party activity” in gross violation of the PDP Constitution and their Oath of Office.

READ ALSO: PDP Tasks Tinubu To Review Policies Causing Economic Hardship

“Consequently, the NWC, pursuant to Sections 57, 58 and 59 of the PDP Constitution, has suspended Amb. Illiya Damagum and Sen. Samuel Anyanwu as Acting National Chairman and National Secretary of the Party respectively and referred them to the National Disciplinary Committee for further action.

“In the meantime, the two officials are suspended from all meetings, activities and programs of the NWC pending the conclusion of an investigation by the National Disciplinary Committee,” the statement continued.

This development follows earlier suspensions announced by a faction aligned with Damagum, targeting the National Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade, and National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, for similar allegations of disloyalty.

The PDP’s internal conflict has escalated, with factions trading suspensions and counter-suspensions, raising concerns about the party’s unity and future prospects.