PDP Crisis Resolved, All Suspensions Lifted – Gov. Bala Mohammed



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has resolved its internal crisis, according to Bauchi Governor, Bala Mohammed.

Mohammed, who is also the Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum spoke on Tuesday at Abuja’s Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

His words: “We had a family meeting and wish to reaffirm that there is no faction in the PDP.

“All the suspensions you heard about have been resolved by the governors, the National Working Committee (NWC), the national assembly caucus and the Board of Trustees (BoT).”

Mohammed confirmed that the NWC has reverted to the status quo under acting Chairman Umar Damagum’s leadership.

“There is no faction. Everything has reverted to the status quo… pending the time the governors and other organs of the party will sit down and resolve all the issues.”

The Governor also emphasized that internal conflicts are normal saying: “There is no party that does not have problems. Some of them are legal, and we do not want to preempt the outcome of legal procedures.”

Damagum, also present, urged party members to obey the Governors’ forum instructions.

“When they speak, we must look at it holistically and abide by it,” he said.