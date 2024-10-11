PDP Crisis: “You’re Agent Of Destruction, Go To APC” – Dino Melaye Tells Damagun

Former Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye, has urged the suspended acting national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Umar Damagum to join the All Progressives Congress.

Melaye’s statement is coming, amid the ongoing political crisis affecting the opposition party, with many of its stakeholders got suspended on Friday.

The former lawmaker, in a post shared vial his page, described Damagum as an agent of destruction, adding that the suspended chairman has done enough harm to PDP.

Advertisement

READ MORE: PDP Suspends Spokesman, Legal Adviser Amid Party’s Crisis

He said: “APC agent of destruction, enough is enough, Damagum. Go and join APC in peace. Bye-bye, Damagum, the harm you’ve done is enough.”

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the factional NWC of the party, also suspended the its national publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba and national legal adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade.