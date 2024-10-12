“PDP Is United, No Faction Exists” – Bala Mohammed Insists

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed has reaffirmed the unity of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), dismissing rumors of internal divisions.

Mohammed, Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, said this as he welcomed embattled National Chairman Umar Damagum and North East PDP chairmen to Government House, Bauchi, on Friday.

This meeting occurred amidst Damagum’s suspension controversy.

A faction of the PDP’s National Working Committee (NWC) suspended Damagum and National Secretary Samuel Anyanwu for alleged disloyalty.

However, the Federal High Court in Abuja intervened, restraining the National Executive Committee (NEC) and Board of Trustees (BoT) from removing Damagum until the party’s December 2025 national convention.

Governor Mohammed assured stakeholders that the PDP will collaboratively address internal issues.

He emphasized: “We have met and discussed these situations extensively with the acting National Chairman and agreed to work together with other party organs to resolve all issues.

“We will deepen stakeholding, collaboration, and resolve disparaging issues within the party.”

Mohammed confirmed ongoing consultations with fellow PDP Governors to determine next steps, ensuring the Party’s unity and victory in the 2027 elections.

“We are not recognizing any faction; we are together as a body and will resolve all issues,” Mohammed declared.

Justice Peter Lifu’s court order guarantees Damagum’s position as acting National Chairman until December 2025.