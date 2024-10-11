PDP Suspends Spokesman, Legal Adviser Amid Party’s Crisis

The crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party, has deepened with the suspension of the party’s spokesperson, Debo Ologunagba, and the National Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade.

In a statement issued in the early hours of Friday, by the PDP National Director of Publicity, Chinwe Nnorom, disclosed that the party has established a committee, led by Deputy National Chairman (South) Taofeek Arapaja, to investigate the concerns raised against the officers.

Nnorom added that the National Working Committee replaced the two party officials with their deputies, Ibrahim Manga, who would be acting publicity secretary and Okechukwu Osuoha, as acting national legal adviser.

The statement partly reads: “The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) arising from its 593rd Meeting today, Thurday, October 10, 2024, has directed the National Publicity Secretary (NPS), Hon Debo Ologunagba and National Legal Adviser (NLA), Kamaldeen Adeyemi Ajibade, SAN, to step aside.

“As a result, the NWC constituted a committee to be chaired by the Deputy National Chairman (South) H.E. Amb. Taofeek Arapaja, to investigate the issues raised against the officers in compliance with the provisions of the Constitution of the Party.

“Following the NWC’s Decision, it directed their respective deputies (DNPS and DNLA) to assume office in acting capacity with effect from Friday, October 11, 2014, pending the conclusion of investigation by the Committee. The officers are:

“Ibrahim Abdullahi Manga, Acting National Publicity Secretary and . Okechukwu Osuoha, Acting National Legal Adviser.

“The NWC enjoins all leaders, critical stakeholders, teeming members and supporters of our great Party to remain focused and committed as it pilots the day-to-day affairs of the PDP for its greater good.”