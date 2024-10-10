PDP Tasks Tinubu To Review Policies Causing Economic Hardship

As Nigerians continue to lament over economic challenge, the Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party, has tasked President Bola Tinubu to review his policies.

In a communique released to the public on Thursday, the party’s BOT expressed concerns over hardship and general sense of misery, despondency.

The party also alerted Nigerians that the alleged electoral manipulation of the Edo State governorship election is part of the sinister plot by the APC to foist a One-Party system and totalitarian rule on the country.

The communique partly reads: “Concern over the worsening economic hardship, acute food crisis and general sense of misery, despondency, uncertainty and hopelessness in the country occasioned by the anti-people policies of the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

“The BoT demands that the APC administration immediately review its policies and take immediate steps to ensure the reduction in the price of fuel, make key investments towards food production, revamp our manufacturing sector to stimulate employment opportunities and mitigate the suffering of Nigerians.

“The BoT in very strong terms condemns and rejects the brazen rigging of the September 21, 2024 governorship election in Edo State by the APC in connivance with INEC and some compromised Police operatives.”