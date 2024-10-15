PDP To Enforce Court Order On Damagum’s Leadership

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reaffirmed Umar Damagum as its authentic acting National Chairman, despite internal conflicts.

Ibrahim Manga, acting Spokesperson, in a press conference on Monday, stated that security agencies will take action against members violating the court order recognizing Damagum’s leadership.

The Party’s internal crisis, ongoing since 2022, escalated last Thursday when a faction suspended Damagum and National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu over alleged anti-party activities.

In response, the Damagum-backed faction suspended National Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade and National Spokesperson, Debo Ologunagba.

However, a Federal High Court in Abuja restrained the Party’s National Executive Committee and Board of Trustees from removing Damagum.

Presiding Judge, Peter Lifu ruled that no other person should be recognized as acting National Chairman until the Party’s December 2025 convention.

Manga expressed disappointment in party members contradicting the party’s constitution, saying, “It is distasteful that party members, who should be educating others, are making comments that contradict our constitution.”

He criticized the suspended members’ actions, stating, “We are constrained to express our utter disgust and disappointment in our colleagues’ resort to ‘motor park’ approach to a mere suspension aimed at providing them with the opportunity to clear themselves of certain allegations against them.”

“In the face of this reckless violation of a subsisting court order, we are hereby left with no option but to deploy the services of security agencies in the enforcement of the rule of law,” Manga warned,