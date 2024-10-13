‘People Can No Longer Rest In Peace’ – Shehu Sani Reacts To Enugu’s Mortuary Tax



A recent decision by the Enugu State Government to impose a mortuary tax on corpses has sparked outrage, with former Senator, Shehu Sani.

Condemning the government’s decision to impose a N40 mortuary tax on corpses not buried within 24 hours, Sani wrote via X on Sunday: “Taxing Dead bodies in Enugu finally means people can no longer rest in peace.”

The State revenue agency had announced that the amount will accrue daily if not buried within the stipulated time.

However, the Enugu State Government clarified that the tax was not intended to generate revenue but rather to discourage excessive storage of deceased bodies in mortuaries

According to Emmanuel Nnamani, Executive Chairman of Enugu State Internal Revenue Service (ESIRS), the mortuary tax is implemented in line with Section 34 of the Birth, Deaths and Burials Law Cap 15 Revised Laws of Enugu State 2004.

The tax circular instructs mortuary attendants to remit payments of unburied corpses to the ESIRS in any commercial bank under the mortuary tax in the State Internally Generated Revenue Account.