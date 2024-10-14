Peter Obi Condemns Killing Of SuperSport TV Crew Members In Anambra

The 2023 presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi, has condemned the recent killing of three crew members of SuperSport TV, by gunmen along Ihiala-Orlu Road, Anambra State.

Recall that INFORMATION NIGERIA had reported that some journalists, including driver, cameraman and a police officer, coming from Lagos State to cover Super Eagles vs Libya game in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State were killed by the assailants, on Thursday.

Obi, in a statement shared vial his X page on Sunday lamented that Nigeria is gradually losing count of citizens killed due to banditry and other forms of insecurity in the country.

The former governor of Anambra State stated that non-state actors are inflicting pain and sorrow on families.

He added that the count of people who have lost their lives to insecurity in our nation is gradually becoming impossible to keep track of.

Obi said: “The situation has continued unabated and is worse by the day. We are gradually losing count of the people who have lost their lives to insecurity in our nation.

“Non-state actors have continued to inflict pain and sorrow on families whose loved ones are often kidnapped and sometimes killed in gruesome manners.

“In particular, I condemn, in totality, the unfortunate killing of some crew members of Supersports TV, who were attacked in a tragic ambush along the Ihiala-Orlu Road, Anambra State, a few days ago.

“These media practitioners were on their way to Uyo to perform official duty for their medium and, indeed, the nation when the tragic incident happened, resulting in their death and the kidnap of others.

“These violent attacks, many of which go unreported, have now continued to define our daily existence in our once-secured nation.

“We are gradually losing count of the people who have lost their lives to insecurity in our nation.”