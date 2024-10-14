Peter Obi Now The Voice Of Opposition, Not Atiku – Fayose

Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has declared that Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, has become the voice of the opposition in Nigeria.

According to him, Obi has now surpassed Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Fayose made this assertion during a Channels Television interview on Sunday, citing the PDP’s internal leadership crisis as a major obstacle to defeating the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 presidential election.

Fayose lamented that the PDP is no longer a cohesive unit, stating, “As I always say, we can defeat the APC but when we don’t have a party again, how can we defeat them?”

He also questioned the effectiveness of the Party, emphasizing that its members lack a unified front.

The former Governor also advised Atiku to refrain from contesting future elections, highlighting Obi’s prominence as the voice of opposition.

“When we complain about the APC and we don’t have a party, and you can say you will do this and that, but when Obi is the voice of the opposition now,” Fayose added.

Fayose further criticized the PDP’s internal conflicts, noting that the press now turns to Obi for commentary rather than the PDP.

“The press will call Obi than call the PDP, and when the Publicity Secretary is suspending people and vice-versa, so where is the party?” he asked.