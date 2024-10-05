Peter Obi Politically Bigger Than Kwankwaso – Buhari Ex-Aide Bashir Ahmed

A former media aide to ex-President Muhammad Buhari, Bashir Ahmed, has claimed that the presidential candidate of the Labour party, in 2023 election, Peter Obi is bigger than Rabiu Kwankwaso, politically.

In a post via his X handle on Saturday, Ahmad, asserted the former Governor of Anambra State, is politically stronger than Kwankwaso, a former governor of Kano state.

Ahmed backed his claims making reference to the outcome of the 2023 presidential election, where Obi pulled more votes than the candidate of the New Nigeria People Party.

Ahmed said: “Even though I have never been a Kwankwasiyya loyalist, but I have always admired and respected Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso and see him as one of the progressive political figures we have in this country.

“However, I do not agree with his recent statement during his interview in Kano, where he claimed to be politically bigger than Peter Obi.

“Looking at the results from the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi garnered 6,101,533 votes and led in 11 states, demonstrating significant national support.

“In contrast, Senator Kwankwaso secured 1,496,687 votes and led in just one state, Kano.

“These numbers clearly suggest that, at least in the context of the 2023 election, Peter Obi has significantly more political influence across the country. So, Peter Obi is bigger than Rabiu Kwankwaso, politically.”