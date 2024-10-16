Petrol Tanker Explosion Claims Over 90 Lives In Jigawa



A devastating petrol tanker explosion occurred in Majiya Town, Taura Local Government Area of Jigawa State on Tuesday, resulting in the loss of over 90 lives.

Shi’isu Adam, Police Spokesperson in Jigawa, confirmed the tragic incident to the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday.

The tanker driver, traveling from Kano to Nguru in Yobe, lost control near Khadija University at approximately 11:30 p.m., causing the vehicle to explode. Adam stated, “The driver left Kano and was heading to Nguru in Yobe when the accident happened.”

The police spokesperson expressed concern over the public’s disregard for safety warnings, saying, “We are worried that in spite of police warning for people to steer clear from scenes of accidents involving fuel tankers, they still engage in such acts.” This negligence contributed to the high casualty rate, as people gathered around the accident scene.

In addition to the fatalities, 50 individuals were hospitalized with varying degrees of injuries and are receiving medical attention at the Ringim General Hospital. A mass burial for the victims was scheduled for 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

This tragic incident highlights the importance of adhering to safety guidelines and exercising caution in emergency situations.