Phyno Defends Hushpuppi Feature In New Song, Slams Critics

Nigerian rapper Phyno has responded to backlash over featuring notorious fraudster Hushpuppi in his recent song “Nwoke Esike” from his album “Full Time Job”.

On the track, Hushpuppi shared advice with street hustlers, encouraging them to lead upright lives and avoid illicit activities, sparking controversy.

On Saturday, a social media user, @Temmyt_Official, questioned Phyno’s decision, asking what message he intended to convey.

He wrote …

“I still don’t understand what Phyno was trying to do on that track by bringing Hushpuppi to ‘motivate’ us”

Phyno clapped back, suggesting double standards among critics.

He pointed out that if American artists like Young Thug or infamous figures like El Chapo released songs, fans would eagerly listen.

“Go and sleep if u no sabi game!!! If young thug or el chapo talk for song now you go rush first play am.. ngwere isi red 🫵!!,” Phyno wrote.

See some comments below…

@tof_authentic said: “That track is my best NGL. My own na how Ezege been wash Hush for 2017 (Telli person) then made him a motivational Speaker in 2024. This year been wild no be small.”

@incarnate_13 wrote: “Don’t mind the mumu . People like him are hypocrites

He sha don get the visibility wey hin want .”

@nuggetman1_ commented: “Ngwere isi red 😂 🤝 Ezege you need to dey active on this app for us”

