Police Apprehend Fake Officer For Allegedly Extorting Kano Residents

The Kano State Police Command arrested one Salisu Bala for allegedly disguising as a police officer in the state.

It was gathered that the Bala was arrested by members of Police Special Constabulary at Koki Quarters, Kano, where he was sighted, wearing a black uniform with camouflage peak cap.

The fake Police officer was said to have been extorting money from members of the public.

In a statement on Thursday, the for the command, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, said that four different sets of Police uniforms were also discovered in his residence.

He added that the State Commissioner of Police, Salman Dogo Garba, directed the Divisional Police Officer of Sabon Gari, Fagge, and Koki Quarters within Kano Metropolis, where the suspect operate, to ensure the arrest of the remaining impostors.

The statement reads: “Reports of public outcry were received by the Kano State Police Command regarding some unscrupulous persons who were masquerading as members of the Police Special Constabulary and extorting money from members of the public, particularly in Sabon Gari, Fagge, and Koki Quarters within Kano Metropolis.

“On receipt of the reports, the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, CP Salman Dogo Garba directed the Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) of those areas to intensify effort and ensure the arrest of these impostors.

“Consequently, on 14 October, 2024 at about 08:30pm, one Salisu Bala, aged 31 years old, of Kurna Quarters, Kano was arrested by some members of Police Special Constabulary at Koki Quarters wearing a black Police Uniform with a Camouflage peak cap.

”Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect is neither a Police Officer nor a member of Police Special Constabulary but an impostor masquerading as Police Special Constabulary, extorting unsuspicious members of the public and also confessed to be an illicit drug user.

“Further investigation led to the recovery of four different sets of Police Uniforms in his residence.”