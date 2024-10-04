Police Apprehend Five Suspects Involved In Car Theft, Robbery In Ebonyi

The Police Command in Ebonyi has apprehended a man suspected of stealing a black Prado SUV in Abakaliki, the state’s capital.

DSP Joshua Ukandu, the command’s spokesman, confirmed this in a statement issued Friday in Abakaliki.

Ukandu claimed that the vehicle belonged to a customer of a car wash in the Abakaliki shopping mall, where the suspect was employed.

Advertisement

“The suspect was traced to Mgbuka Obosi in Anambra state, where he intended to sell the vehicle, and it was recovered,” he said.

In a similar incident, the spokesman stated that command personnel detained four suspects for allegedly conspiring to steal a Mercedes 300 automobile from Kenneth Aluma at gunpoint at Ndufu Alike Ikwo.

According to him, the suspects also robbed a man who was running a POS machine, taking N601,000 cash and a Camon 19 Tecno phone.

The PPRO further stated that the suspects were apprehended through painstaking intelligence gathering at Precious Guest House, Onicha in Onicha Local Government Area, where the vehicle and two locally-made guns were recovered from them.

READ MORE: “I Suspect They Planned This” – Basketmouth Alleges Government’s Economic Sabotage

According to the police spokesperson, the suspects will face charges in court once the investigation is completed.

He stated that Mrs. Anthonia Uche-Anya, the state’s Commissioner of Police, had assured people that the command would go to whatever length to protect them.