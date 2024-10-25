Police Apprehend Suspected Armed Robber In Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command has apprehended Jonah Onah, a suspected armed robber who was terrorising the Olomore area of Abeokuta North Local Government Area.

Omolola Odutola, the command’s Public Relations Officer, disclosed this to PUNCH Online in a phone conversation on Thursday.

According to Odutola, the suspect was apprehended following credible intelligence that led to a raid on a criminal hideout in the vicinity.

She said, “The Divisional Police Officer of the Lafenwa Division successfully apprehended a notorious criminal, Jonah Onah, on October 23, 2024, at 9:50 PM during a raid operation based on reliable intelligence.

“Onah was apprehended at Olomore, an area known for criminal activities. He is believed to be part of a criminal group specializing in offences such as theft and pickpocketing.”

She further stated that during the arrest, exhibits such as a decoy gun and a jackknife were recovered from the suspect.

The PPRO also mentioned that they were working to capture more robbery syndicate members.

“The police recovered a decoy gun and a jackknife from him.

“Ongoing discreet investigations aim to apprehend other members of this syndicate,” Odutola concluded.