Police Apprehend Suspected Vandals For Cable Theft In Sokoto

The Sokoto State Police Command has announced the arrest of some suspects in connection with various crimes including criminal conspiracy, theft and receiving of stolen properties in in Goronyo area of the State.

Parading the suspects on Friday, the State Commissioner of Police, Ahmad Musa, stated that four persons, among the arrested individuals, vandalised and stole electricity cables meant for the reconstruction of the Sokoto Eastern Electrification Project.

The Commissioner noted that their arrest was made, following a complaint made by one Engineer Sani Aliyu, who reported at Goronyo Police Station that aluminum conductor wires meant for the reconstruction project of the Sokoto Eastern electrification in Goronyo town had been vandalised and carted away.

Musa added that prompt Investigation led to the arrest of Murtala Abdullahi and a receiver Usman Muazu all from Goronyo Local Government Area of the state.

The Police boss said that a similar arrest was made on October 5, 2024, when a team of policemen attached to the Achida police outstation in the Wurno LGA of the state while on a stop and search operation.

He said: “The suspects confessed that they conspired with Yakubu Bawa and Umar Aliyu (all at large) to vandalise and cart away Aluminum Conductor wires from electric poles in Goronyo town.

“We intercepted one Bashar Ibrahim a Driver in the Kumaji area of Goronyo LGA with a vehicle loaded with sacks containing aluminum conductor wires, one iron cutter and ropes.

“The suspect confessed to having conspired with one Aminu, Faisal Hamza and the receiver Abu Yantukane (all at large) who specialise in the vandalisation of electric wires along Achida Road.

“In the same vein, policemen attached to Achida Outstation in conjunction with vigilantes while on patrol in Achida town, intercepted one Sulaiman Ahmad and Shamsu Muhammad all of Lambar Rabah and Durbawa Areas.

“They were caught in possession of copper wires suspected to have been stolen and the receiver one Nura Bello, 25 years of Achida Town who is a mechanic.

“The suspects confessed that they conspired with one Auwalu (at large) and vandalized a transformer at Dogaye Village in Wurno Local Government Area of Sokoto State.”

“While acting on actionable intelligence, police officers from Sokoto Police Command Striking Force arrested one Nasiru Yahaya AKA Zuga and Yasir Shehu both of Unguwan Rogo Minannata area of Sokoto.

“The receivers of some of the stolen motorcycles have also been arrested while suspects will be arraigned in court for prosecution.”