Police Apprehend Three For Killing Man Over Landed Property In Kano

The operatives of the Kano State Police Command have arrested three suspected killers of a 32-year-old man, identified as Dahiru Musa, in Dorayi area of the state.

The Command’s spokesman, SP Abdullahi Haruna-Kiyawa, disclosed this while parading the suspects before newsmen, on Wednesday.

Haruna-Kiyawa said that the victim’s brother reported the deceased missing on September 29, suspecting his associate, Aliyu Adamu, who was later arrested on September 30.

The PPRO added that an investigation led to the arrest of Mubarak, who revealed that upon learning of Aliyu’s arrest, he and Sadiq Sunusi conspired in burning Dahiru’s body with petrol to destroy evidence.

Haruna-Kiyawa said: “On September 29, 2024, at about 7:30 pm, a resident of Dorayi Quarters, Kano, lodged a complaint that his brother, Dahiru Musa, had gone missing.

“He expressed strong suspicions regarding Aliyu Adamu, 22, of Gaida Yan-Kusa Quarters, Kumbotso LGA, Kano State, who was the last person in contact with the deceased.

“During interrogation, Aliyu Adamu confessed to conspiring with one Mubarak Abdulsalam to lure Dahiru to his house under the guise of land business negotiation.

“The suspects poisoned Dahiru and stabbed him to death, and later disposed of his body in an uncompleted building nearby.

“Their motive was to acquire Dahiru’s landed property, as Aliyu was in possession of the land documents.”