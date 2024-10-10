Police Arrest Four Suspects Linked To Robbery Of PoS Agent In Katsina

Four suspected armed robbers were taken into custody by Katsina State police after they robbed a Point of Sale agent in the Babban Mutum neighbourhood of the state’s Baure Local Government Area.

According to the state Police Public Relations Officer, Abubakar Sadiq, the suspects include two ex-convicts, Basiru Ayuba and Abdullahi Abubakar, who conspired with two others, Muhammed Musa and Musa Rabi’u, to carry out the crime.

In a statement obtained by PUNCH Metro on Wednesday, Sadiq stated that Ayuba and Abubakar had met at a correctional facility prior to their release.

Advertisement

He highlighted that after their release, they met with Musa, who helped them enhance their robbery plans.

READ MORE: Club Bouncer Stabs Man To Death In Lagos

The PPRO stated that when the trio had perfected the plot, they hired Rabi’u to complete the last portion of the robbery act.

He went on to say that after their plans were completed, on September 6, the suspects attacked Rabi’u Umar, a PoS agent, and robbed him of N2 million, a mobile phone, and 15 Libyan dinars.

Sadiq said, “The suspects; Basiru Ayuba, male, aged 22 years, Muhammed Musa, male, aged 45 years, all of Babban Mutum, Baure LGA, Abubakar Abdullahi, male, 20 years, and Musa Rabi’u, male, aged 20 years, were arrested in connection with a suspected case of armed robbery.

“On September 6, 2024, at about 0300hrs, the suspects criminally conspired and trespassed into the house of one Rabi’u Umar, male, of Babban Mutum, Baure LGA, a PoS vendor, where they robbed him of N2.7m cash neatly concealed in a black bag, a Tecno Camon 20 phone, and 15 Libyan dinars.”

He continued, “During the investigation, it was revealed that the suspects, Basiru Ayuba and Abdullahi Abubakar, met at the Correctional Service facility, and upon release, they sought the help of Muhammad Musa to secure a rendezvous and plan their heinous acts.

“After the plan was laid out, they engaged the services of Musa Rabi’u to execute the final phase of their plan.”

The PPRO stated that the stolen items were seized during the suspects’ detention, and that they would be prosecuted once the investigation was completed.

“Upon arrest, a Tecno Camon 20, 15 Libyan dinars, and a black bag were recovered from their possession as exhibits. The investigation is still ongoing, and the suspects will be charged in court upon the conclusion of the investigation,” Sadiq concluded.