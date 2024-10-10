Police Arrest Kidnap Suspect In Delta, Recover N500,000 Ransom, Pistol

The Delta State Police Command has captured a suspected kidnapper and recovered a Beretta pistol from him.

SP Bright Edafe, the command’s spokesman, stated in a statement released to journalists on Wednesday in Warri that the suspect was captured on Saturday.

He claimed that the command’s special assignment operatives, led by ASP Julius Robinson, initially mistook the suspect for a fraudster, but that additional inquiry revealed him to be involved in kidnappings.

“Consequently, on Oct. 7, 2024, acting on the suspect’s statement, a sum of N500,000 was recovered from his account.

“The amount was part of the N1,100, 000 he shared from the N4, 000, 000 collected as ransom from a kidnap victim on Sept. 25, 2024 in Ughelli town,” Mr Edafe said.

According to the command’s spokesperson, the suspect led officers to his gang’s apartment.

He went on to say that when the hoodlums saw the police, they fled.

Mr Edafe stated that one Beretta pistol was found from the suspect while the investigation was ongoing.

