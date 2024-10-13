Police Arrest Man For Allegedly Stabbing Sex Worker In Delta

Operatives of the Delta State Police command have arrested a man identified as Daniel for allegedly stabbing a sex worker in Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area of the State.

It was gathered that the suspect stabbed his client in a brothel named ‘Apple Inn’ on Friday night, following a disagreement over his refusal to pay the agreed fee.

A source told PUNCH on Saturday that a regular customer at the brothel, had refused to pay the agreed fee on his claim that the sex worker denied him ejaculation during the third round of the sex romp.

He said: “While the sex worker was insisting that he must pay the complete amount as agreed, stressing that he was hard on her, the suspect picked a knife, possibly from the sex worker’s kitchen, stabbed her and dragged the knife downward.

“The man was arrested by police officers after a distress call by some residents. The man was arrested by police officers after a distress call by some residents.”

Also reacting to the incident on Sunday, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe, said that he had called DPO Agbor who promised to get back to him on the matter.

Edafe said: “I cannot confirm it now, I have called DPO in Agbor, and he promised to get back to me but he has not yet.”