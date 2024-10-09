Police Arrest Three For Motorcycle Theft In Ogun

Three suspects have been taken into custody by Ogun State police for stealing motorcycles from several sites throughout the state.

The suspects are Abibu Yusuf, age 23, Sanni Saidu, age 30, and Adejumo Micheal.

According to reports, motorbike robberies have increased across the state.

Yusuf and Saidu were arrested for allegedly stealing a motorbike worth N1 million that belonged to a man named Daniel Micheal and another motorbike that belonged to Majek Obasanjo, near Fidiwo in the Owode Egba area of the state, police PRO Omolola Odutola confirmed the arrest to DAILY POST on Tuesday.

Odutola stated that two cutlasses were found from the suspects apprehended at the scene of the crime.

She said, “On October 2nd, near Fidiwo in Owode Egba, Ogun State, a motorcycle owner named Daniel Michael reported that he was robbed of his TVS motorcycle bearing registration number L358, valued at one million naira.”

According to her, he described being ambushed by two people wielding a rod who assaulted him before seizing his motorbike.

Similarly, Majek Obasanjo, another local, reported being robbed of his motorbike and cell phone in the same area.

“Also, another resident, Majek Obasanjo, reported a similar incident in the same location, he attempted to resist the robbery, but the perpetrators managed to escape with his belongings.

“Eyewitnesses identified the fleeing suspects as Abibu Yusuf, 23 years old, and Sanni Saidu, 30 years old, both of northern descent who were apprehended,” she said.

Odutola further stated that the other suspect, Adejumo Micheal, was detained on Sunday for stealing a motorbike placed on the grounds of a church owned by one Folorunsho Jamiu in the Oke-Itoku region of the state.

She said, ”At about 1300hrs one Folorunsho Jamiu ‘m’ accompanied by one Adekanmbi Olaranwaju of C.C.C parish Olorunsogo Abeokuta reported that at about 1230hrs of the same day, he parked his Bajaj motorcycle red color with registration number LSD 443 QH within the church premises but was stolen from where he parked it by unknown thieves.

“Upon the information a team of officers were led to the crime scene where the motorcycle was traced and found in the possession of one Adejumo Micheal ‘m’ who was trying to escape with it,” she disclosed.

The police spokesperson stated that investigations are ongoing for the prosecution of the apprehended suspects and informed the public that the command is stepping up efforts to rid the state of such crooks.