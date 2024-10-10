Police Arrest Woman Over Alleged Abuse Of Stepdaughter In Imo (Pictures)

The Imo State Police Command has announced the arrest of a secondary school teacher, identified as Blessing Emmanuel, for allegedly abusing her 12-year-old stepdaughter, Amarachi.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Mrs. Blessing was apprehended on Tuesday, following a complaint lodged by a Journalist, Chidiebube Okeoma at the Owerri Area Command headquarters.

Okeoma, in a post shared vial his Facebook on Wednesday, stated that he had taken the victim to Umuguma General Hospital in Owerri, where she is currently receiving urgent medical care.

He said: “Amarachi Emmanuel is 12 years old. Her mother died in 2018 and her father married the suspect in 2019.

“They live in the Nekede area of Owerri. The girl and her two siblings have been out of school for years now.

“The woman commanded them to be hawking sachet water for her every day and be making returns to her while their mates are in schools.

“They sell pure water from morning until night and often go to bed hungry. The latest beating occurred because she cooked rice and ate without her permission.

“I have involved the National Human Rights Commission, Owerri Municipal Council Welfare Department and the Imo State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development.

“Many Human Rights Organizations have also contacted me in regards to this case. The Owerri branch of the Nigeria Bar Association has also contacted me. Various media organizations are interested in the girl’s matter now.

“Battering of children has no place in the 21st century. Police are investigating and my request is that the woman be arraigned.

“The woman turned the girl and her siblings into slaves, simply because their mother is late and their father is medically unstable.”

Speaking on the development, on Thursday, the State Police Command spokesperson Henry Okoye said,

“The state Commissioner of Police, Aboki Danjuma, had given a directive that the right things be done in the matter.

“When investigations are concluded, the police would do the needful to ensure that the victim gets justice.”