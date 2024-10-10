Police Detain Three For Illegal Possession Of Firearms In Edo

The Edo State Police Command has arrested three people for illegal weapon possession in its ongoing drive to combat crime in the state.

SP Moses Yamu, the command’s Public Relations Officer, confirmed this in a statement issued Wednesday in Benin.

Yamu stated that on October 5, agents from the Ehor Divisional Police Station arrested a suspect in the Irue Community carrying a Beretta pistol.

In a separate operation on October 6, Yamu said police invaded an Eiye Confraternity initiation ceremony in Egbeiri, Benin, and arrested two individuals.

According to him, the operatives seized a locally built revolver gun as well as two single-barrel firearms.

“The suspects have confessed to the crime and will soon be charged to court,” he said.

According to the police spokesperson, the state Commissioner of Police, Nemi Iwo, reassured the public of the Command’s commitment to reducing crime in the state.

Yamu stated that the commissioner restated the current prohibition imposed by the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, on non-state actors’ operations in the state.

The PPRO went on to say that the command will not accept anyone or any group carrying firearms in the state, under any guise.