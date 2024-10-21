Police Detain Two As Ex-Fani-Kayode’s Aide Slumps, Dies In Abuja Hotel

At least two persons have been detained by Police following the death of Ndifreke Saviour Mark, a Special Assistant to former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode.

Fani-Kayode in a statement on Monday, disclosed that Mr. Saviour slumped and died in Mildy Lodge and Apartments hotel in Garki, Abuja.

It was gathered that the deceased was spotted with another individual at the Lodge when he collapsed in their presence.

Mr. Saviour was rushed to Asokoro District Hospital, where he was declared dead upon arrival.

Following the incident, security agents detained the individual who was with the deceased at the time of his death, along with the hotel receptionist, for further questioning.

Fani-Kayode said: “It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my devoted Special Assistant, Mr. Ndifreke Saviour Mark, who was with me for no less than 34 years.

“According to the police he took a room at the hotel and spent some time there with an individual after which he apparently slumped and died in that individual’s presence.

“He was taken to Asokoro District Hospital, was pronounced dead upon arrival and has since been put in the hospital morgue.

“The hotel receptionist has also been detained by the police whilst both the manager and the owner of the hotel were invited for questioning earlier this week.

“The entire hotel was also sealed up by the police for two days and the room in which he lodged remains sealed till today.

“I have broken the sad news to his family, I have met with his wife Barrister Patience Ndifreke-Mark and his Uncle, Mr. Clement Mathias, (who represented his family) and I have also told them of my intention to ensure that, if indeed there is any foul play, justice is done and those behind it are brought to book.”