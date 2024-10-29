Police Dismiss, Arraign Officer For Killing Popular Singer In Enugu

The Enugu State Police Command has dismissed one of its officers, identified as Inspector Joseph Ozonwanji, for the murder of an Igbo ogene musician, Okezie Mba, also known as Igbo-Jah.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the suspect was arraigned and remanded in prison on Monday for killing the singer, over the weekend.

The development is coming, following Mr. Joseph’s orderly room trial and approval of dismissal and arraignment by the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 13, AIG Godwin Aghaulor.

The police prosecution was led by the Officer in Charge of the Enugu State Police Command, SP Justice Attah and Emmanuel Ajogwu.

In a charge marked CME/614/2024, Ozonwanji was accused of unlawfully killing Nwamba by firing him with an AK47 Riffle, an offense that is punishable under Section 274(1) of the Criminal Code, Cap 30, Vol. II, Revised Laws of Enugu State of Nigeria, 2024.

The charge reads: reads, “That you Ozonwanji Joseph ‘m’ on 25th day of October 2024 at about 2010hrs at anti-Cultism Police Squad, Goshen Estate Enugu in the Enugu North Magisterial District did unlawfully kill one Okezie Chikezie Nwamba ‘m’ by firing him with an AK47 Riffle, which caused his death and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 274(1) of the Criminal Code, Cap 30, Vol. II, Revised Laws of Enugu State of Nigeria, 2024.”

Meanwhile, after the charge was read, the Chief Administrative Magistrate, Enugu East Magistrate Court 1, Ngozi Edeani ordered for the case file to be transferred to the Attorney-General of the State, and for the suspect to be remanded at the Enugu Correctional Centre.

Also speaking over the development, the Spokesman of the Enugu State Police Command, Daniel Ndukwe, said that the accused’s arraignment for murder was to ensure that justice was done in the matter.

He said: “It is important to inform our people that the Chief Magistrate has listened to the charge brought against the dismissed police officer and has asked that the case file be transmitted to the Attorney General of Enugu State to proceed from there and advise accordingly for the next line of action.

“This is one trial we want to see happen. We are talking about a human life. Policemen generally have that responsibility to protect lives, but if, for whatever reason, any police officer misuses his firearm, the liability is on the person.

“That is exactly what has happened today. You could see the Enugu State Government and the police command in the state have done everything possible to ensure that justice prevails in this case.”