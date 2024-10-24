Police Hand Over 15 Libya-Bound Trafficking Victims To NAPTIP

The Kano Zonal Command of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons has received 15 rescued human trafficking victims.

Abdullahi Babale, the agency’s Zonal Commander, spoke on Wednesday in Kano during the handover ceremony of rescued victims by the Nigeria Police Force Kano State Command.

According to Mr Babale, the victims, whose eventual destination was Libya, were rescued in a house at Bachirawa Quarters in Kano by a squad of police officers from Bachirawa Division.

The NAPTIP director stated that the victims of trafficking ranged in age from 17 to 40 years old, with 14 females and one male.

Mr Babale said, “The rescued victims are from Akwa Ibom, Ogun, Cross River and Ekiti states.’’

He praised the Kano State Commissioner of Police, Salman Dogo-Garba, for his cooperation.

The zonal commander stated that the victims would receive counselling and rehabilitation before being reunited with their families.

He urged parents to protect their children from being exploited and enticed into slavery in the guise of finding greener pastures.

Mr Babale advised the public to report any suspicious occurrences of human traffickers and trafficking in their areas.