Police Kill Two Suspected Kidnappers, Rescue Victim In Enugu

The Enugu State Police Command officers uncovered a kidnapping ring on Thursday.

During the operation, the squad rescued a victim, while two suspected hoodlums were killed in a gun duel.

DSP Daniel Ndukwe, the Police Public Relations Officer for the Enugu State Command, confirmed the raid in a statement released to DAILY POST on Friday.

He said “On October 17, 2024, around 8 p.m., operatives from the Enugu State Police Command’s Anti-Kidnapping, Distress Response and Special Intervention Squads, raided a kidnappers’ hideout in Nokpa-Nike, Enugu East Local Government Area, following a diligently gathered actionable intelligence.

“Upon the operatives’ arrival, the kidnappers opened fire, prompting a return of fire.

“In the process, two of the suspects were neutralised, while others fled with varying degrees of gunshot injuries. A manhunt for the fleeing suspects and others linked to the syndicate is underway.

“A male victim, identified as the personal assistant (PA) to a public figure (names withheld), kidnapped by the gang on September 27, 2024, in Trans-Ekulu, Enugu, was rescued unharmed.

“During the operation, the police recovered one G-3 rifle, two AK-47 rifles, three magazines, and one hundred twenty-five rounds of live ammunition.”

According to Ndukwe, early investigations revealed that the criminal organisation requested a ransom of N40,000,000.00 for the victim’s release.

“The group is also found to be responsible for several kidnappings within Enugu metropolis and its environs. Some of their members had previously been arrested and arraigned in court, with firearms and ammunition recovered from them.

“Furthermore, the buildings used for these criminal acts, including the present one, have been destroyed by the Enugu State Government.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Kanayo Uzuegbu has commended the operatives’ efforts and reiterated the command’s unwavering resolve to eradicate violent crimes in the state,” he further stated.