Police Nab Two Siblings For Allegedly Kidnapping, Raping 17-Year-Old Girl In Ogun

The Ogun State Police command has announced the arrest of two brothers, identified as Femi Fagbohun, and Kayode for allegedly kidnapping, and raping of a 17-year-old girl in the state.

It was gathered that the victim had ordered a ride driven by Femi from Lekki in Lagos State to Abeokuta garage in Mowe, when the incident happened.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the Toyota Camry with registration number EKP 352AE stopped in front of Deeper Life Church, Lotto in Mowe, where Kayode entered with a broken bottle, threatening to kill her.

Confirming the report on Wednesday in a statement, the spokesperson of the Ogun police command, Omolola Odutola, said the driver, who had planned with his younger brother, kidnapped the victim and drove her to an unknown location.

She added that the victim was robbed of her iPhone 13 Pro Max valued at N840,000, a sum of N50,000 cash, and a ransom of N200,000 was collected from her boyfriend.

The statement reads: “The victim reported on Monday at about 10:02 AM that while traveling from Lekki in Lagos State to Abeokuta garage in Mowe, she booked an online ride in a Toyota Camry with registration number EKP 352AE.

“She was informed that she had been kidnapped and was asked to call someone to pay a ransom.

“She called her boyfriend, Akinwale Williams, who transferred N200,000 to an FCMB account belonging to one Awanatu Hamzat Adejoke.

“A sum of N50,000 cash was taken from her, including an iPhone 13 Pro Max valued at N840,000.”

According to the spokesperson, her stolen phone was tracked to one Tunde Ajayi, who led the detectives to Kayode in Oke Sioni Imedu and later to Femi.

Odutola added that on interrogation, the two men confessed to the crime, adding that they

sold the vehicle used in carrying out the dastard act.