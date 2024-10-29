Police Neutralize Suspected Armed Robber In Niger

The Niger State Police Command has neutralized a suspected armed robber in a shootout around the Boyi area of Gurara Local Government Area of the state.

SP Wasiu Abiodun, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Niger State Command, stated this in a statement issued on Monday in Minna.

He added that a team of suspected armed robbers attacked homes near Boyi’s toll gate and stole valuables from the residents.

According to him: ” On October 28, 2024, at about 5 am, a distress call was received that, since at about 2:30 am, some suspected armed robbers have attacked residences around the toll gate area of Boyi, robbing occupants of their valuables.

“On receipt of this, the police tactical team stationed at Boyi outstation attached to Gawu-Babangida Division mobilised to the scene.”

He claimed that the team stormed the area and engaged the robbers in a gunfight, defeating them.

Abiodun further revealed that one of the hoodlums was apprehended, while the others fled the scene with gunshot wounds.

The operation resulted in the recovery of two firearms, including an AK-47 and a pump-action rifle, and two phones among other valuables.

He noted that an investigation into the robbery incident is ongoing, and efforts to apprehend the gang’s fleeing members have been stepped up.