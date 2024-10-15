Police Neutralize Three Kidnappers, Arrest Notorious Bandit In Niger

The operatives of the Niger State Police Command, have neutralized three suspected kidnappers during a gun duel at Kpakiko forest in Mokwa Local Government Area of the State.

In a statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Wasiu Abiodun, on Tuesday, disclosed that one Samaila Saidu, suspected to be a member of Kachalla armed bandits group in Izom, Gurara LGA was arrested.

Abiodun also added that a combined team of Police/vigilante members were mobilized and trailed the suspected kidnappers to Kpakiko forest.

He said: “On 09/10/2024 at about 0025hrs, report was received at Mokwa Div that a victim was abducted by suspected kidnappers at Takuma village, Mokwa area, and another one was shot on the hand, but taken to hospital for treatment.

“The Police team engaged and had a gun duel with the hoodlums, three suspected kidnappers were neutralized in the process, and one AK-47 rifle with three live ammunition was recovered. The victim was rescued.

“During interrogation, the suspect narrated that he’s from Dansadau area of Zamfara State but now resides in Gwacipe area of Gurara, Niger State.

“He confessed that he had worked with Kachalla group for over two years and mentioned a series of robberies, cattle rustling and kidnapping.”