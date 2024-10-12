Police Re-Arrest Notorious Convict In Borno After September Jailbreak

The Borno State Police Command has re-arrested one Kyari Kur, a convict who escaped from Maiduguri’s Medium Security Custodial Centre.

Kur, also known as Henry, fled the facility in September after a portion of the perimeter fence fell owing to a significant flood occurrence.

ASP Nahum Daso, the Borno command’s Police Public Relations Officer, stated that Kur was detained on Thursday after police at Gubio Divisional Headquarters received credible information regarding his movements.

Advertisement

Daso said in a statement on Friday that police responded quickly and detained the convict in Gubio town.

READ MORE: Nigerian Navy Deactivates 124 Illegal Refineries, Detains 55 Suspects In Niger Delta

“The Police Command in Borno State, under the leadership of Commissioner of Police Mohammed Lawal-Yusufu, confirmed that the convict has been profiled and would be handed back to the Nigeria Correctional Service for further action.

“The Police remain committed to ensuring public safety and justice.

“We appreciate the public’s cooperation and urge them to continue providing timely information,” ASP Daso stated.