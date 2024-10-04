The Nigeria Police Force has vowed to exercise force against any form of Local Government election, scheduled to hold on Saturday in Rivers state.

Recall that Governor Siminalayi Fubara, had earliers led a strong delegation to the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) office in Port Harcourt following an alleged attempt to break into the facility to cart away materials meant for Saturday’s LG election.

In a statement issued by the State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Grace Iringe-Koko on Friday, emphasized that a Federal High Court in Abuja, on July 19, 2024, issued a restraining order preventing the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies from providing security during the election.

The police noted that they had been advised by their Force Legal Department to adhere to the September 30, 2024, court judgment, which prohibited their involvement in the local government election scheduled for October 5, 2024, in Rivers State.

The statement reads: “Additionally, on September 30, 2024, the Federal High Court in Abuja delivered a judgment that again prohibited the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies from participating in the Local Government Election.

“Given these circumstances, the Nigeria Police Force has been advised by the Force Legal Department that the ruling from the Federal High Court on September 30, 2024, takes precedence.”