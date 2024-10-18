Policemen, Soldiers Selling Arms To Criminals, Fueling Insecurity – Ribadu

Nuhu Ribadu, Nigeria’s National Security Adviser, has condemned security personnel involved in selling arms to terrorists and criminals, stating that such actions undermine national security.

Ribadu spoke out against this corruption during the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons’ (NCCSALW) arms destruction exercise at the Muhammadu Buhari Cantonment Giri in Abuja.

Advertisement

“Some illicit arms used to commit crimes originally belonged to the government,” Ribadu said on Thursday emphasizing the need to address this internal corruption.

He stressed that the destruction of recovered and obsolete arms demonstrates the Federal Government’s commitment to securing a peaceful future for Nigerians.

READ ALSO: We’ve Rescued Over 1000 Abductees Without Ransom – Ribadu

Ribadu strongly criticized security personnel facilitating arms sales to terrorists, saying, “The worst human being is a policeman or a soldier who will take an arm from his own formations and sell it or hide it out for the bad people to come and kill his own colleagues.”

He urged collective action against these individuals and external “merchants of death and evil” contributing to Nigeria’s insecurity.

The National Security Adviser highlighted the proliferation of illicit small arms and light weapons as a significant threat to national security, exacerbating insurgency, banditry and violent crimes.

Ribadu assured continued Federal Government support for the NCCSALW to ensure Nigerian safety.