Portable Accuses Fourth Babymama Ashabi Simple Of Seeking Fame Through Their Relationship

Portable, a Nigerian artist, has resumed blasting his fourth babymama, actress Ashabi Simple.

The musician, who recently had a second child with the actress, publicly embarrassed her in the comments area of her most recent post.

Ashabi posted a video of herself on Instagram on Friday calling herself a blessed, happy, determined, appreciative, and tranquil woman.

“A blessed woman

A happy woman

A determined woman

A grateful woman

A peaceful woman”.

Portable, outraged by her post, slammed her for glorifying herself, claiming that her desire for fame drove her to have children with him.

He said that she was using her fake love to ruin his real love, and he also mentioned that her leg was bad.

He wrote, “You dey look for fame that’s why you born for star. No dey use your own fake love dey spoil real love for me.

Your leg no good oo, you need prayer”.

