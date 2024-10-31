Portable Arrives Canada, Receives Award From Mayor Of Brampton

Controversial Nigerian musician Portable has arrived in Canada, months after securing a 10-year work permit.

This development comes on the heels of Portable’s announcement months ago regarding his 10-year Canadian work permit, which sparked widespread excitement among his fans.

Portable on Wednesday took to his Instagram page to share his Canadian experience, posting photos and videos from his meeting with Patrick Brown, the mayor of Brampton.

The city honored him with an award, recognizing his contributions to music and cultural exchange between Nigeria and Canada.

Sharing the video on his Instagram page, he captioned, “Finally Portable Omolalomi ZAZUU in Canada I just want to say thank you to the Canadian government and the city of Brampton for the corporation of the city of Brampton award”

