Bobrisky Responds To Latest Audio Leak, Mocks VeryDarkMan

Bobrisky, a controversial crossdresser, has replied to claims made by activist Verydarkman in light of a new alleged audio recording of him.

On Monday after VeryDarkMan leaked another audio recordings claiming Bobrisky used bribery to evade being imprisoned, the crossdresser took to his Instagram story section to respond.

“Nurse Titi, your patient is out again,” Bobrisky commented, implying sarcastically that VeryDarkMan may need psychological evaluation.

The reported audio recording adds another dimension to the continuing battle between the crossdresser and the activist, raising questions about the veracity of the allegations.

