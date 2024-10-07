Portable Mocks VeryDarkMan For Constantly Attacking Bobrisky

Portable, a controversial musician, has criticised Verydarkman for relentlessly attacking socialite and crossdresser Bobrisky.

Notably, Verydarkman shared another audio recording of Bobrisky on his Instagram account on Monday, in which the crossdresser described his meetings with the EFCC and his experiences while in jail with a friend.

Portable expressed his disdain for Verydarkman, finding his behavior unsettling.

He replied on a blog article, saying that Verydarkman appears to be unproductive.

Portable commented, “This guy no get work”

Reacting to the post…

@agbatufab said: “@portablebaeby na him work be this Portable”

@frank_eddie_02 said: “@portablebaeby normally you no get sense”

@durkio_trades stated: “@portablebaeby na why you no fit blow. Werey trenches musician”

@ned_blessing noted: “@portablebaeby even portable tire for d guy”

