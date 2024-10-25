Portable Pleads For Divine Intervention Amid Canada Travel Threats By VeryDarkMan

Portable, a renowned Nigerian musician, has turned to social media for support after receiving a disturbing message from activist Verydarkman.

It should be noted Verydarkman warned Portable that he could sabotage his travelling opportunities by reporting his history of misconduct to the Canadian authorities.

This threat comes months after Portable obtained a Canadian visa and secured a lucrative performance deal.

Reacting to this on his Instagram story section on Thursday, Portable expressed his anguish, revealing that he had already received payment for the show.

The singer further begged for divine intervention, noting that he’s in pain.

He wrote, “ZAZUU

I DON COLLECT SHOWS MONEY FOR CANADA GOD HELP ME AM FEELINGS PAIN”

