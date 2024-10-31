Power Supply Restored To Northern States – TCN

The Transmission Company of Nigeria has said that power supply has been successfully restored to seven northern states through its 330kV Ugwuaji-Apir transmission line one.

The TCN made the announcement in a statement signed by the General Manager of public affairs, Ndidi Mbah, on Wednesday.

The TCN Spokesperson said that with the restoration, the Apir-Lafia 330kV transmission line 2 is now also operational, enabling bulk power transmission to Lafia, Makurdi, Jos, Kaduna, Kano, Bauchi, and Gombe states.

The statement partly reads: “With the restoration of this line, the Apir-Lafia 330kV transmission line 2 is now operational; also, bulk power transmission has been restored to Lafia, Makurdi, Jos, Kaduna, Kano, Bauchi, and Gombe States.

“As restoration efforts continue, with the TCN engineering team preparing to commence work on the second 330kV transmission line.

“All necessary materials for the repairs are on hand, and work will begin as soon as the site is secured for the safety of our personnel to the affected sections of the vandalised 330kV transmission line two.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding as our engineers work diligently to restore the 330kV transmission line 2.

“TCN recognises the importance of electricity in our daily lives and is committed to ensuring that this line is repaired swiftly, thereby increasing the bulk power to the affected area by the incident.”

Recall that on October 22, 2024, the TCN reported a power outage in the north-east, north-west and parts of north-central after 330-kilovolt (kV) Ugwaji–Apir double circuit transmission lines one and two tripped.

The TCN had also said that the Shiroro-Kaduna line was vandalised, leading to a reduction of bulk electricity to Kaduna, Kano, and other major cities in the north.

On October 28, the commission said insecurity delayed repairs, but it is working tirelessly to restore power supply.