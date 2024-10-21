“Pray For Governments, Don’t Curse Them” – First Lady Oluremi To Clerics

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has urged religious leaders to focus on praying and counseling governments instead of criticizing them.

Speaking at the African Biblical Leadership Initiative (ABLI) conference in Abuja on Monday, Tinubu emphasized the need for spiritual leaders to promote peace and development.

“To our spiritual fathers, I urge you to build and foster peace and development, as well as to pray for the government.

“Let us not curse, insult and castigate the government. Rather, speak the truth to the leaders and conscience of our citizens,” Tinubu said.

Tinubu, represented by Princess Gloria Akobundu, New Partnership for Africa’s Development’s National Coordinator and Chief Executive Officer, highlighted Africa’s numerous leadership challenges, stressing the importance of value-based leadership.

“Africa is at a crossroads, facing numerous challenges that require effective leadership,” she noted.

The First Lady called on Christian leaders to embrace a leadership model reflecting Jesus Christ’s teachings, built on justice, integrity, wisdom and social harmony.

The four-day conference, themed “Value-based leadership model for Africa,” attracted African, European and global Christian leaders.

Tinubu’s message echoes her previous advocacy for promoting cancer awareness and biblical values among youths ¹ ². Her address underscored the significance of collaborative leadership and spiritual guidance in addressing Africa’s complex challenges.