Present Your Certificate Or Forfeit October Salary – Gov. Fintiri To Adamawa Civil Servants



To tackle employment irregularities, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State has asked civil servants in the State to present their certificates.

This is contained in a Thursday statement issued by Humwashi Wonosikou, Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the Governor.

According to him, failure to comply would result in forfeiture of October salaries.

The CPS said this move aims to restore order, prevent unqualified individuals from holding positions, and give younger generations equal opportunities.

He said: “Gov. Fintiri has issued a directive requiring all workers in government institutions, ministries, boards, and agencies to immediately present their certificates.

“This exercise is not intended to witch-hunt anyone but rather to ensure sanity in the system.

“No one will be denied their salary if they present their certificates before the end of October.”

Wonosikou added that the Governor’s directive targets those exploiting systemic weaknesses for personal gain, to ensure accountability and integrity in the state’s operations.

“These issues must be addressed, and the service should be a haven for scholarship and honesty, rather than a haven for misfits,” he added.