Primary Two Pupil Killed, Three Injured As School Building Collapses In Delta

A primary 2 pupil identified as Ojiyovwin Salvation, has been killed after a building collapsed at Eghereka Primary School, Ewu town in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State.

It was gathered that the unfortunate incident which happened on Friday, also left three other students in a critical conditions.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that Egherka primary school building collapsed after many hours of heavy rain.

Meanwhile, the Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has sent condolences to the family of the pupil who died.

This was contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Festus Ahon, who described the incident as most unfortunate.

He said: “We have just received a report of an unfortunate incident. The Governor commiserates with the family of the deceased pupil, the management and staff of the school, as well as other pupils injured in the unfortunate incident.”

While appreciating prompt efforts that led to the quick rescue of the injured pupils, Governor Oborevwori said that the Local Government Council Chairman, Dr Lucky Avweromre, has visited the scene to provide necessary support to the surviving victims of the building collapse and also visited the family of the deceased pupil.