Racial Abuse I Faced In France Inspired My Debut Album Title – Oxlade

Nigerian singer Oxlade has bravely spoken out about his devastating encounter with racial abuse in France.

Oxlade’s decision to name his album “Oxlade From Africa” was a direct response to the racism he faced in Monaco.

This experience served as a turning point, making him realize the harsh reality of African stigma and the importance of embracing his heritage.

Advertisement

When reflecting on this incident on a recent episode of “The Datebizz” podcast shared on X Sunday, Oxlade noted that it profoundly impacted his sense of identity.

READ MORE: Mercy Aigbe Elated As Her Debut Cinema Movie “Ada Omo Daddy” Receives 10 Nominations For BON Award

He explained that being racially abused made him realize that his African identity was often viewed negatively.

“I decided to name my album ‘Oxlade From Africa’ because I was racially abused in France, precisely Monaco,” he recalled.

“That was what woke me up to be an African. It also made me realise that African stigma exists. In Africa, we see ourselves as normal human beings but outside Africa, they [foreigners] see us as monkeys, strange beings.”