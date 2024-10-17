Ransom: Transactions Above N500,000 Can Get You In Trouble – Police Warn POS Operators

The Delta State Police Command has issued warning to Point of Sale operators, cautioning them against large transactions that are beyond N500,000.

In a statement shared vial his X page on Thursday, by the Command’s Spokesman, Bright Edafe, disclosed that such business deal could involve criminal activities, leading to legal consequences.

Edafe’s statement is coming, following a report of a yet to be identified PoS operator, who is currently under investigation for receiving N4 million deposit, suspected to be a ransom paid in connection to a kidnapping incident in the State.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the PoS operator was spotted in a video shared by the Delta State Police Spokesman, explaining her involvement, stating that a customer, identified as Timothy Ogenechukwu, had previously conducted smaller transactions with her.

She said: “He has been doing transactions with me, maybe at times N5,000 or N2,000. He only called me that morning and said I should check my account.”

The operator claimed that she was unaware that the money was linked to criminal activity, insisting that she believed it was a normal transaction.

Despite claiming ignorance, the operator admitted to profiting from the transaction, stating that her profit amounted to N40,000.

Meanwhile, reacting to the video, Edafe urged PoS operators to stay away from such saction, saying that it might lead them to big trouble.

He said: “My message to POS operators, transaction above 500k can get you into trouble. Dont be a tool for kidnappers to collect ransom.

“It must be traced to you. She received #4,000,000 ransom from kidnappers and her profit was just #40,000.

“Can you imagine? Be wise, you may argue that you are doing busines, but before your lawyer will get you out, you may spend sometime cooling off in prison.”