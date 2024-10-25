Rapper Lil Durk Arrested In Florida Over Alleged Murder-For-Hire Charges

Lil Durk, a well-known rapper from Chicago whose real name is Durk Derrick Banks, is presently being held at Broward County Jail on federal charges, including murder-for-hire.

According to NBC, U.S. Marshals arrested him between late Thursday and early Friday.

Lil Durk’s arrest “coincides with the indictment of five members of his Chicago-based crew, Only The Family (OTF), who have been charged as co-conspirators in a Los Angeles murder-for-hire plot.”

While it is unclear whether Durk’s detention is directly related to the ongoing inquiry, the timing has garnered major attention.

The allegations against Durk, according to CBS, are connected to a plot that targeted the 2022 murder of musician Quando Rondo’s cousin.

Investigators believe the alleged conspiracy was a form of retaliation for the murder of Chicago rapper King Von.

Durk’s five music industry associates were charged in the case just hours before his arrest.

Further corroborating reports from the Daily Mail stated, “Rapper Lil Durk ‘is arrested over murder-for-hire plot’ hours after five were charged over links to the shooting of Quando Rondo’s cousin.”

According to these sources, Lil Durk was taken into jail on Thursday night in Broward County, Florida, and is presently awaiting transfer to the custody of U.S. Marshals.

The five alleged OTF members’ indictment, unsealed by a US District Court in Los Angeles, includes significant allegations such as conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, murder-for-hire involving a death, and use of a machine gun in a violent felony resulting in death.

Lil Durk has had a tremendous impact on the music industry, collaborating with musicians such as Drake on “Laugh Now Cry Later” and J. Cole on “All My Life,” both of which reached at number two on the Billboard chart.

Notably, “Laugh Now Cry Later” earned him a Grammy in 2024 for Best Melodic Rap Performance.