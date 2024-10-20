Religious Leaders Must Speak Against Election Irregularities – Osun Gov

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has charged religion leaders to speak against politicians engaging in irregularities during elections.

In a statement on Sunday, the governor’s spokesman, Olawale Rasheed, stated that silence from churches and Islamic clerics is not an option, adding that they must speak louder over free and fair elections.

He said: “Silence by the church and clerics generally is not an option.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Osun Govt Warns As Gov Adeleke Phone’s Hacked

“Clerics must speak loud about free and fair elections, the dignity of all human beings, the superiority of public good over private interests, respect for the supremacy of the constitution, observance of the rule of law and equality of all citizens before the law.

“As a sitting governor, I firmly believe the clerics should mount advocacy on what impedes good governance namely autocracy, dictatorship, arbitrariness, the culture of impunity, self-perpetuation in office, suppression of opposition, corruption and failure to respond to aspirations of the people.

Speaking further, Governor Adeleke also berated individuals, speaking against his administration, saying that they are envious of his achievements.

He said: “To my critics, I empathise and sympathize with them. When somebody succeeds where you fail, you are likely to be envious and even bitter.

“That is human nature. But I encourage them to place public interest above private agenda. As for me, I have no option than to succeed.”