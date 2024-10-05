Remi Tinubu Offers Support As Gov Eno Names Daughter Acting Akwa-Ibom First Lady

Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has lauded Governor Umo Eno’s decision to appoint his daughter, Helen Eno Obareki, to take over the role of First Lady of Akwa Ibom State.

This is following the passing of his wife, Pastor Patience Umo Eno.

Advertisement

During a condolence visit to the Eno family in Uyo on Friday, Oluremi expressed her support for Obareki’s appointment, noting that it reflects practices seen in the United States and is a thoughtful way to sustain the late Patience Eno’s legacy, particularly through her pet project, the Golden Initiative For All (GIFA).

Oluremi was accompanied by Hajia Nana Shettima, wife of the Vice President, as well as wives of State Governors and presiding officers of the National Assembly.



In his remarks, Governor Eno reflected on his deep bond with his late wife.

He said: “I married her when she was 19, and I was 22. I called her Oluwa-Kemi because she was truly a gift from God, a source of comfort and succor.

READ ALSO: Akwa Ibom: First Lady Umo Eno Passes On

“We went through many challenges together, and we shared in both victories and losses. Her passing is an irreplaceable loss for me. She was my embodiment of the biblical virtuous woman, my greatest supporter, and also my toughest critic. Her absence will be felt for the rest of my life.”

Speaking on the transition of the First Lady’s duties, he stated: “It is not an easy task ahead. But to maintain the Office of the First Lady and carry forward my late wife’s work, I present our daughter, Helen, to continue the duties of the office. She will work closely with the Deputy Governor and the Commissioner for Women’s Affairs and Social Welfare.”

Reacting, Oluremi said: “Politics aside, we are all Nigerians, and one of the things I thank God for is the opportunity to show love and care when we meet people. I want to thank God for Patience’s life, though short, she completed her race. May God comfort you, your family, and your children. I will always be here for you.”

Offering words of encouragement, she added: “Helen, your mom didn’t bring you to me for nothing, and it’s a blessing that your mom’s colleagues and the Vice President’s wife are here to support you. I know you well, and I believe God will guide you. You will accomplish even more than your mother, and He will grant you good health.”