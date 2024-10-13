Reps Move To Establish Tinubu Varsity Of Nigerian Languages



The House of Representatives has passed a bill for first reading to establish the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Federal University of Nigerian Languages.

This, the House noted, aims at promoting Nigerian language learning and cultural development.

The University seeks to “encourage the advancement of learning and hold out to all persons without distinction of race, creed, sex or political conviction, the opportunity of acquiring a higher education in Nigerian languages and cultures.”

The objectives of the bill, sighted on Wednesday, also include developing and offering academic and professional programs leading to diplomas, first degrees, postgraduate research and higher degrees, emphasizing planning, adaptive, developmental and productive skills in Nigerian languages and cultures.

This is aimed at producing socially mature individuals capable of communicating, understanding and using Nigerian languages for national development.

The federal institution will teach and train high-caliber Nigerian language professionals, provide language services and consultancy, conduct research and participate in outreach and community services, and facilitate knowledge and skill acquisition in different Nigerian languages.

The President, as the University’s visitor, will conduct regular visitations to ensure the institution’s affairs are in order.

He also holds the power to remove council members, excluding the pro-chancellor and vice-chancellor, upon recommendation from the council.

Section 15 (1) of the bill states, “If it appears to the council that a member of the council should be removed from office on the ground of misconduct or inability to perform functions, the council shall make a recommendation to the President after making such enquiry as may be considered appropriate.”

The bill, sponsored by Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu and eight others, is expected to undergo a second reading and public hearing in the coming weeks.