Reps Move To Probe Frequent National Grid Collapses



Nigeria’s House of Representatives has taken a decisive step to address the recurrent collapse of the national grid by initiating a thorough investigation.

The move comes after the national grid collapsed three times last week, bringing the total number of system disturbances to eight this year.

Lawmaker Mansur Manu Soro from Bauchi State raised a motion of urgent national importance during Wednesday’s plenary in Abuja, expressing deep concern over the persistent grid failures.

“A stable power supply is essential for economic growth and development in any nation,” Soro emphasized.

The frequent grid collapses have plunged the entire country into blackout and worsened Nigeria’s economic challenges.

Soro who also noted that the national grid had collapsed eight times in 2024 alone, described the situation as alarming.

In response, the House directed its Committee on Power to investigate the frequent collapse of the national grid and present a report within three weeks.

This investigation aims to identify the root causes of the problem and find solutions to prevent future collapses.

The Committee on Power will liaise with critical stakeholders in the power sector to urgently investigate and proffer solutions to the embarrassing development.